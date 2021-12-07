Fire destroys home in Hazel Green early Tuesday morning

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – A family in Hazel Green is without a home after a fire destroyed the house and two vehicles Tuesday morning.

Hazel Green Fire Chief Steve Watson said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. of a fire on Silverwood Lane that started in the home’s garage.

Fire Chief Steve Watson called the home a total loss.

Fire crews made it to the house about 10 minutes after the call, and said that a man and his son woke up to flames in the home. Both made it out with no injuries.

Moores Mill Fire Department, Bobo Fire, and the Hazel Green Fire Department were all on scene to help put out the flames. HEMSI was also there to assist.

Several crews responded to the house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green.

Watson said a cause of the fire has not yet been determined.