Fire destroys Albertville apartments

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An overnight fire destroyed an Albertville apartment building early Thursday morning.

Albertville firefighters responded to Governor’s Place Apartments around 1 a.m. Thursday, Fire Chief Brent Ennis said.

The fire started in a second-floor apartment, Ennis said. Firefighters were able to get it under control within about 25 minutes, but fire damage in the top units and water damage in the bottom made the building a total loss, he said.

There were four units in the building. Three were occupied, firefighters said. A total of seven people were affected.

The cause was under investigation.