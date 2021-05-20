Fire destroys Albertville apartments

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An overnight fire destroyed an Albertville apartment building early Thursday morning.

Albertville firefighters responded to Governor’s Place Apartments around 1 a.m. Thursday, Fire Chief Brent Ennis said.

The fire started in a second-floor apartment, Ennis said. Firefighters were able to get it under control within about 25 minutes, but fire damage in the top units and water damage in the bottom made the building a total loss, he said.

There were four units in the building. Three were occupied, firefighters said. A total of seven people were affected.

The cause was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News