Fire crews respond to home in South Huntsville News by: News 19 Posted: Mar 7, 2021 / 08:10 PM CST / Updated: Mar 7, 2021 / 08:27 PM CST HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at a home in South Huntsville, Sunday evening. Multiple units responded around 8 pm to 11821 West Gateway Drive. Huntsville Fire is asking that people avoid this area. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction