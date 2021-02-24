Fire crews in Huntsville respond to early-morning fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to an early-morning house fire in the 5-points area early Wednesday morning.

The department says multiple units responded to a house fire in the area of Randolph Ave. and California St. The call came in right at 4:30 a.m.

Huntsville firefighters tell us the house was vacant when the fire started. They say it’s being remodeled.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. They say there was a hole burned through the main floor from the basement.

We understand from firefighters on the scene that two firefighters fell through the hole but were not hurt.

House Fire at Randolph Ave. and California St.

Jay Gates with HFR also said in these older houses, when the fire starts in the basement the “chase” in the wall could allow the fire to go all the way up to the attic. So they had ladder trucks on scene just to be prepared to fight the flames from the top and bottom of the house.