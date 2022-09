HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Monday night.

According to a HFR spokesperson, five trucks responded to a fire at 7817 Greenbrier Road. Google Maps indicates that this address belongs to the HSV1 Amazon Fulfillment Center.

News 19 crews are on the scene to bring you updates on the situation.