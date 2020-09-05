Fine Arts building, skybridge open at Sparkman High School

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The new multi-million dollar fine arts building at Sparkman High School is finally finished.

This is Madison County Schools’ first fine arts center, and will also be used by other schools in the district.

The auditorium has 800 seats, and the building has a band and choir room, along with additional arts classrooms.

Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw says his students and faculty are excited to move in and use the facility to its full extent.

The sky bridge is also complete – connecting the ninth grade school to the high school, eliminating the need for students to cross Ford Chapel Road.