Find out if you have unclaimed property in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – February 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day and in Alabama, there’s $1 billion dollars worth of unclaimed property.

The State Treasurer’s office wants Alabamians to check its list for lost or forgotten property and money. The office says these assets may be in the form of cash, stock, bonds, insurance benefits or even valuables from safe deposit boxes.

These assets are turned over to the state each year by businesses and financial institutions that lose contact with the owners, according to the release.

“Our office diligently works to identify, notify and pay the owners of these properties as simply and quickly as possible,” said State Treasurer John McMillan. “ Our work is even more important now, during the pandemic and economic hardships when every penny counts.”

During the 2020 fiscal year alone, the Alabama State Treasurer’s Office returned over $36 million to rightful owners and their heirs.

You may search Alabama’s unclaimed property database here. If you find your name on the list, you can submit a claim along with your documentation proving ownership.

For more information or assistance with a claim call (888) 844-8400.