Final voting round for high school football regular season Play of the Year!

Every week during the high school football regular season we count down the top five plays of the week and our local players always impress us with what they can do on the gridiron.

We want to hear who you think earned the top play for the 2021 regular season. We narrowed it down to the top five plays with the most votes and now you can vote for the top play of the year!

Listed below are the five final plays you’ll be choosing between:

Week Zero: Brady Cunningham’s kickoff return for North Jackson

Week One: Trey Stoddard’s game-winning field goal for Muscle Shoals

Week Three: Corian Cash’s touchdown run for Fayetteville

Week Seven: JT Blackwood and Izayah Fletcher’s touchdown for Hartselle

Week Eight: Logan Pate’s touchdown run for Guntersville

Voting for play of the year will be open until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 28.