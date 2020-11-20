Final beam laid in South Huntsville development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The last beam was laid on the structure of a multi-tenant facility in south Huntsville Friday morning.

The ‘topping out’ ceremony was for a new facility on Chris Drive, located just off Memorial Parkway north of Martin Road.

The 92,000-square-foot facility will feature a mix of office, research and development labs, light manufacturing, assembly and integration space.

Mayor Tommy Battle said it’s a sign of good things happening in south Huntsville.

“This is a special time. 2020 has been a daunting year for the nation and for our area,” Battle said. “And this is one of the bright spots as we’ve looked at what Freedom Real Estate has done down in this area of town it’s made a difference in helping an area grow.”

The facility is expected to be complete in the summer of 2021.