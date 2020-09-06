Fill stockings for Madison County kids this holiday season

Christmas Stocking Project. Courtesy: Christmas Charities Year Round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas Charities Year Round (CCYR) invites the community to help spread cheer this holiday season by taking part in their annual Christmas Stocking Project.

Everyone is encouraged to fill Christmas stockings for area children. Empty stockings will be available for pick up beginning Wednesday, September 9. People can stop by the CCYR center on 3054 Leeman Ferry in Huntsville for stockings Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The organization asks that stockings be filled and returned by Friday, December 4. Suggested items for stocking fillers include:

Toy Cars, Boats, Trucks, Airplanes, Superhero Toys, Small Dolls

Jump Ropes, Jacks, Balls, Yo-Yo’s, Marbles

Crayons, Colored Pencils, Coloring Books, Children’s Books, Comic Books, Sticker Books

Small Card Games such as Crazy 8’s, Go Fish, and UNO

Socks and Underwear Caps, Mittens, Gloves, Scarves

Toothbrush and Toothpaste, Comb, Brush, Hair Barrettes, Wrapped Soap, Bath Cloths and Jewelry

The community is asked to not fill stockings with liquid soaps, bubbles, chocolate candy, food or glass items.

For more information, call CCYR at 256-837-2373 or email CCYR@ChristmasCharitiesYearRound.org