BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say several fights broke out inside Legacy Arena during the AHSAA state finals Saturday afternoon, causing fans inside to panic.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with Birmingham Police Department, officers arrived to the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center (BJCC) just before 5 p.m. and broke up several fights that began inside the arena and moved outside.

CBS 42 was able to capture video of many fans evacuating the arena during the confusion.

BPD says there has been no confirmation of shots being fired within or outside of the BJCC.