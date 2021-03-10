Fido Fest 2021 accepting vendor inquires for May event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 6th annual Fido Fest will be May 1st at Bridge Street Town Centre.

Organizers say they are now accepting inquiries for their Fido Marketplace Vendors and the event benefits the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

This family and dog-friendly event is free to attend and will feature live music, food, vendors, and a Splash Zone for your dogs.

Email hbuie@bayerproperties.com for more information about vendor opportunities.

This event is sponsored by Summit Information Solutions, Inc.