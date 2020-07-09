Fewer storms ahead, and that means it gets HOT!

Summer 2020 has not been extremely hot, and the heat that develops next week won’t be record-setting for that matter. It will be the hottest we’ve had since last October when temperatures touched the triple digits, though!





The heat comes because a strong ‘ridge’ develops over the region next week.

Ridges do two primary things:

Make it hot

Make it dry

While it doesn’t look like we can totally eradicate the chance of an isolated storm from the forecast, it sure does look hot and mostly dry in the days ahead.

-Jason

