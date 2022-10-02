HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Community members of all ages gathered in Big Spring Park on Sunday to enjoy live music, shopping and food.

The Good Music and Arts Festival was born out of the pandemic. Organizers said they were looking to build community and spread positivity after so many months in isolation.

“We want to make sure that all of us are doing well, all of us are being better, and being the best we can be,” said festival organizer Fredrick Whitlow II.

Whitlow’s nonprofit “No More Dirty” hosted the first Good Music and Arts Festival in 2021. The event was partially virtual. This year, the festival was back and in-person. However, the overall message of positivity remains the same.

“A lot of things I would hear from parents and from every day persons would be that we need something that’s a 100% family and kid friendly, uplifting, all of that,” Whitlow said.

The festival was designed to fun for all ages. In a addition to showcasing a variety of music and performers, the festival highlighted minority-owned small businesses.

“Being a small business and being a new business it’s hard to get advertising,” said Kelly Keller, the owner of Eden’s Pharmacy. “This is a great way to get the name out there and let people know we exist.”

Bishop Ernest Edwards with UCFI Ministries said the festival gave local organizations the chance to reach out to families.

“We’re out here supporting the community,” said Edwards. “We believe the church is external, not internal, and if we’re out her supporting the community, it lets people know that God is love.”

Community members of all ages came together to enjoy the Good Music and Arts Festival.

“Anything that’s positive for the community,” said festival attendee Candace Jules. “We’re all about positive things in the community.”

Organizers said, over the past two years, they have received a great response from the people in Huntsville, and they hope to continue spreading positivity in the community.