Fence is back as U.S Capitol prepares for weekend protest

Security fencing and video surveillance equipment has been installed around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, ahead of a planned Sept. 18 rally by far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump who are demanding the release of rioters arrested in connection with the 6 January insurrection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. – The fence around the U.S Capitol is back as Washington D.C prepares for protesters in support of the more than 600 defendants charged in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

“The test of how quickly it gets up and gets down maybe a better thing to look at than to continue to talk about a permanent fence,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-MO.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell both said they are confident Capitol Polie will keep the peace during the rally.

“I believe they are well equipped to handle what may or may not happen on Saturday,” Sen. McConnell said.

When protestors gather on the west front of the Capitol, they’ll be closely watched by surveillance cameras which provide a 360-degree view of the area to law enforcement.

“This is the first such demonstration by essentially the same people.” Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-DC said about the scheduled protest.

Norton also said she isn’t happy to see the fence back in place.

“I would not like to see the fence come up every time there’s a demonstration,” she added.

Law enforcement is expecting roughly 700 people to attend the Justice for J6 Rally and Norton says she doesn’t think this group deserves this much attention.

“It looks like we’re over-prepared this time, even as we were underprepared on January 6,” she said.