FEMA tours potential mitigation projects in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.— FEMA representatives were in Marshall County Monday evaluating two areas of proposed mitigation projects, including Tip Duckett and Stone Road.

They also looked at one area on Campbell Road which is almost 100% complete, but it was restored back to pre-existing condition.

The areas were severely damaged during the Easter Sunday storms and flooding.

Because the event was deemed a disaster, the county can get some financial assistance from FEMA.

“There is recurring wash outs and flooding at these two locations and by doing the mitigation project, the intent is to prevent it from happening repeatedly again in the future.” said Marshall County engineer Bob Pirando.

Construction costs at the Tip Duckett Road project are expected to be between $300,000 to $400,000.

Engineering and biological studies, if needed, could cost more.

If approved, FEMA would pay 75% of the cost.