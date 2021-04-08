FEMA to provide financial assistance for funeral costs related to COVID-19

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide financial assistance for funeral costs specifically related to COVID-19.

This is all a result of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the Alabama Department of Health, funeral expenses will be reimbursed up to a maximum amount of $9,000 per decedent for funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

Applicants must submit all required documentation before FEMA will award funeral assistance, according to the ADPH.

Required Documents:

Death certificate indicating death was caused COVID-19,

Proof of funeral expenses

Insurance or other funeral benefits

Starting on April 12, 2021, individuals can call FEMA at 1-844-684-6333 once they have all information and documentation ready to send.

For more information, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.