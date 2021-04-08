FEMA to provide financial assistance for funeral costs related to COVID-19

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide financial assistance for funeral costs specifically related to COVID-19.
This is all a result of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to the Alabama Department of Health, funeral expenses will be reimbursed up to a maximum amount of $9,000 per decedent for funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.
Applicants must submit all required documentation before FEMA will award funeral assistance, according to the ADPH.
Required Documents:
- Death certificate indicating death was caused COVID-19,
- Proof of funeral expenses
- Insurance or other funeral benefits
Starting on April 12, 2021, individuals can call FEMA at 1-844-684-6333 once they have all information and documentation ready to send.
For more information, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.