Felony warrants issued for 2 suspects connected to beverage store robberies in Huntsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators got felony robbery warrants for two suspects in connection to a robbery at Windmill Beverages in Huntsville.

The robbery happened on March 10 at the Windmill Beverage store on Moores Mill Road at Winchester Road.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they are now looking for 36-year-old Robert Willis Brown and 20-year-old Alaedra Stegar.

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s department said they believe the pair are responsible for another robbery at Beverage Depot on University Drive.

The report says the vehicle that was used during the commission of both robberies was located and impounded.

If anyone has information leading to the whereabouts of these two individuals please contact MCSO criminal investigation division at (256) 533-8820.