Fellow city councilor calls for Hunter Pepper’s resignation in wake of 2018 Facebook post referencing running over protesters

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur city councilor is calling for the resignation of one of his fellow councilmen following the unearthing of a Facebook post from November 2018.

Councilor Billy Jackson is calling for 19-year-old Hunter Pepper to step down.

Last week news surfaced that Pepper shared an article about people protesting in Hoover following the death of a black man in an officer-involved shooting at the Chase Galleria Mall.

The teenager captioned the 2018 post saying he wanted to go the mall, referencing running over protesters with his vehicle.

Jackson says he heard from a number of concerned residents over the weekend and as elected representatives for Decatur they cannot hold biases toward any particular group.

He also said there is no place for this kind of behavior.

In a Saturday interview, Pepper said the post didn’t mention anything about race. Jackson points out that the article depicts three black men standing together and the majority of the protesters were black.

Jackson says even though he is calling for Pepper’s resignation, removing him would have to be an action of the people.