Feline CATastrophe at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services has a whole lot of cats and kittens needing loving homes. To help them avoid a CATastrophe, adoption fees for all felines are now $5 and $10 through Saturday, October 3.

Adult cats seem to have the hardest time finding a home. You can help save one of these loving cats by giving them a chance and adopting. There are smart ‘Barn Cats’ as well that need an outdoor barn or horse stable for their new home.

The cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, microchipped for pet identification, vaccinated, and receive a pet license tag. ​

Visit the shelter and meet your new best friend at 4950 Triana Boulevard Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the dogs and puppies as well.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.