MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Two of the major January 6 cases involving North Alabama defendants have been resolved, but for a Madison man, there is no resolution in sight.

Falkville’s Lonnie Coffman pleaded guilty to weapons charges after being arrested in Washington, D.C. on January 6. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Arab’s Joshua James has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the Capitol attack. He is awaiting sentencing.

In the case of Dillon Herrington, prosecutors indicated Friday they are just getting started.

In March, lawyers for Herrington asked for a continuance – which was granted, with a hearing set for April 26 – on the basis that they were, “actively engaging in plea discussions” with federal prosecutors, though his attorneys said no formal deal had been offered.

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked the court for another 30-day extension.

The court filing Friday says prosecutors are moving forward against Herrington. They plan to seek felony charges against Herrington and will present their evidence to a grand jury for indictment, according to the filing.

Federal investigators had described Herrington as “Maga Lumberjack.” He is accused of throwing a 4-by-4 piece of lumber at police and hurling a police barricade as part of charges that allege he impeded and intimidated law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Justice says he has been charged with six counts, including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Knowingly Engaging in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building; Willfully and Knowingly Engaging in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building; Committing or Attempting any act to Obstruct, Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in Performance of his Official Duties and Forcibly Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, Impeding, Intimidating, or Interfering with Law Enforcement.

The court filing also notes the government and the defense will continue to try to resolve the matter post-indictment.