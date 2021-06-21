Federal pandemic unemployment ends for Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama’s pandemic unemployment compensation ended on June 19, with many hoping it’s the needed push for people to apply for jobs.

Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to fall as the state economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic with a record low of 3.4% unemployment for the month of May.

The Alabama Department of Labor says the food & beverage industry was the hardest hit by the pandemic and job openings in the food and beverage industry remain high.

“If you were in that industry and you got out of that industry you might benefit to look at it again. The wages are higher we’ve seen a dramatic increase in those,” says Alabama Department of Labor Public Information Officer Kelly Betts.

The CEO of Spur Staffing says the work force has changed in a year and businesses are having to adapt.

“Now that they are looking for options to return to the paid workforce I think workers are truly looking for flexibility,” says Spur Staffing CEO Sonia Robinson.

Essentially, businesses are in competition with each other to hire the same people, so staffing agencies like spur are introducing the idea of a shared workforce.

“Reach workers where they can apply one time, interview one time and then join what we call a team of workers who can then be deployed if you will to a variety of locations,” says Robinson.

Michael Chalmers with Spherion Staffing says some people may have just elected not to get back into the work force.

“You take a two-income family pre-covid pandemic who have had to learn how to readjust their lifestyle the past 18 months and may not be quick because they’ve made adjustments in their lifestyle to may not be as quick to jump back in,” says Michael Chalmers.

Chalmers says businesses are going to have to offer competitive wages or a specific work culture to draw in employees.