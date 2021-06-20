Federal investigators to look into cause of multi-vehicle fatal crash near Greenville

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The National Transportation Safety Board said the agency is sending investigators to determine what caused a multiple-fatal crash in Butler County, Ala., on rain-soaked Interstate 65.

The wreck involving 15 vehicles claimed ten lives, including nine children Saturday. Several others were injured. Butler County coroner Wayne Garlock told the Associated Press the vehicles likely hydroplaned, leading to a chain reaction of tragic events.

The crash happened about 35 miles southwest of Montgomery.

Eight of the nine children that died were traveling in association with the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. Facebook posts Saturday and Sunday indicated the children belonged to the Tallapoosa County’s Girls Ranch with ages ranging from four to 17 years old. A nine-month-old and an adult from Marion County, Tenn., died in a separate vehicle.

A team of ten investigators will arrive in Butler County, Ala. Sunday evening, according to a Twitter post from the NTSB. The safety investigation “vehicle technologies such as forward collision warning systems, CMV fuel tank integrity, motor carrier operations and occupant survivability,” the post said.

The investigators will work in coordination with the Alabama Highway Patrol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.