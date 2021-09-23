Federal government to invest $4.3M in Sheffield’s sewer infrastructure

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The City of Sheffield will soon get a major upgrade to its sewer infrastructure, thanks to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

According to a news release from U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.), the department’s Economic Development Administration will invest $4,372,355 to improve the city’s sewer infrastructure.

“These funds will grow the economy of Sheffield and help it to better withstand future severe weather events like flooding,” Aderholt said. “As the ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee which funds the U.S. Department of Commerce, I am particularly pleased to support this type of funding in Congress.”