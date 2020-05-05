Federal funding helps buy disinfecting foggers for all Morgan County schools

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — To help combat viruses, whether it’s COVID-19 or the flu, Morgan County Schools will be using a disinfecting fogger at every school.

Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins Jr. says the district was able to purchase the foggers with federal funding. He said the device is a handheld machine that is able to spray nontoxic, plant-based cleaner to help get rid of toxins.

There are 17 schools within the district, and the superintendent says they will all be able to combat viruses within each classroom in each school.

“So every school has one of those, where in the past, we just had two in our system and we would take them when we need them for different things,” said Hopkins. “But now, they will be able to spray down everything in the school building on a daily basis if needed.”

The superintendent also added that during the pandemic, Decatur-Morgan Hospital has used the foggers to disinfect around the hospital, so the machine is very effective.