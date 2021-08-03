Federal eviction moratorium expires



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal eviction moratorium expired on July 31st. While eviction numbers are expected to spike across the nation, a Huntsville eviction attorney told News 19 that isn’t happening in North Alabama yet.

“This big tsunami of evictions, may occur in other areas but I certainly don’t think it’s going to occur here,” says eviction attorney Sarah Taggart.

Attorney Sarah Taggart represents landlords in residential and commercial evictions throughout Alabama. She says since some evictions were still allowed, she doesn’t expect a large uptick in Huntsville eviction filings.

“Evictions for behavior, expired leases, those have always been sort of able to be filed,” says Taggart.

Taggart says the next few weeks will be telling.

“You know the next week or two is going to prove whether I am correct or not, but we certainly did not see a huge uptick in filings today,” says Taggart.

An attorney with Legal Services Alabama tells News 19 evictions that have been on hold due to the CDC moratorium are now being completed with courts ordering people out.

“If with the very first eviction ban we had in March we had an allocation of rental assistance, we would not be in any kind of bad situation,” says Taggart.

The city of Huntsville received more than $6 million to assist households suffering from financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Here is a case status report for Huntsville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program as of 8/2/21

● applications in progress – not complete 1403

● new applications submitted 128

● applications under review 250

● pending applicant information 101

● pending state verification 398

● approved pending landlord documents 12

● approved pending payment 24

● denied 116

● paid 235

● total cases 2,667 (registered in neighborly software)

Huntsville ERAP treasury funds expended:

• $2,297,615.75

Scheduled community outreach:

Richard Showers Center Tuesday and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. walk-ins welcome, appointments preferred: call 211

Tuesday 5 p.m. -7 p.m. by appointment only, call 211

Saturday, August 21, 2021, First Baptist Church, 600 Governors drive 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. : walk-ins welcomed but appointments preferred (call 211) Apply for Huntsville Emergency Rental Assistance here. Apply for Madison County Rental Assistance here.