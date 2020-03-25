FDA warns patients EpiPens may malfunction, delay injections

(WHNT) - The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for EpiPen users.
According to the FDA, there could be a dangerous malfunction among a limited number of devices.
Drugmakers Pfizer and Mylan informed medical providers that malfunctions could prevent or delay the devices from injecting the medication - or inject it prematurely.
The drugmakers say the problems could cause death or serious injuries.
Patients should contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 if they find an issue with their auto-injector and to obtain a free replacement.