WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A homeopathic allergy medicine for kids is being voluntarily recalled over concerns of “elevated levels of yeast and mold,” the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) says.

One lot of “Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy” made by Buzzagogo, Inc. is affected by the recall. During testing by the FDA, the product tested positive for yeast and mold, and possibly contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus.

The FDA says the bacteria could cause life-threatening reactions in immunocompromised people.

According to a recent release, the FDA says the affected products will include the following information:

Lot #: 2006491

Expiration Date: 8/2024

UPC Code: 860002022116

Allergy Bee Gone was shipped nationwide to wholesale distributors, retail stores and has been sold online on the company’s website, as well as Amazon.com.



Courtesy U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The FDA says Buzzagogo, Inc. has been working hard to notify all of its distributors and customers by email, along with arranging for the return or replacement of all of the recalled products.

If you have the product in your home, the FDA encourages you to stop using it and throw it away. You can also contact the company for a full refund here, or call (800) 963-2861 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday.

For any adverse reactions after using the product, you can fill out a report here, or download a form here to mail or fax at (800) 332-0178. The FDA advises you to contact your primary care doctor for any immediate concerns, or call 911.