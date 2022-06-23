HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Food and Drug Administration banned the sale and marketing of the JUUL e-cigarettes Thursday morning.

The ban does not affect those who already have JUUL products in hand. However, users scrambled to collect what was left in stores.

The multibillion-dollar corporation started in 2015, calling itself a safer alternative to cigarettes. However, research shows that some JUUL products produce just as much nicotine as a 20-pack carton of regular cigarettes, making it one of the highest of any e-cigarette on the market.

The ban means that JUUL must now remove all of its products from sale in the U.S. Matthew Myers, President of the Campaign For Tobacco-Free Kids, says continued action must be taken to curb nicotine use in young Americans.

“If we are going to continue to make the progress in reducing youth cigarette smoking and e-cigarette smoking, this decision is a critical next step,” Myers stated.

JUUL responded with a statement saying, “We respectfully disagree with the FDA’s findings and decision and continue to believe we have provided sufficient information and data based on high-quality research to address all issues raised by the agency.”