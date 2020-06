The FDA approved both designs from NASA and Fitbit for ventilators to help COVID-19 patients.

For NASA, it’s the second design added to the list of FDA authorized ventilators. The NASA Vital uses an internal compressor and is meant to last three to four months.

The Fitbit Flow is the result of the company’s effort to design a ventilator that is inexpensive and easy to use. It is a continuous respiratory support system and includes an FDA-approved manual resuscitator as part of the design.