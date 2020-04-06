FBI warns of money mule scams tied to COVID-19 outbreak

The FBI is warning people to be wary of people offering them opportunities to make money from home, as people are told to stay there during the coronavirus outbreak.

Scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic to try and move money by gaining people’s personal and financial information and using them as “money mules,” the FBI said Monday morning.

The bureau said people should protect themselves by refusing to send or receive money on behalf of individuals and businesses for which they are not personally and professionally responsible.

Types of those scams include:

Work-from-home schemes : Job postings and emails from people promising easy money for little to no effort. Red flags include: The “employer” uses web-based services such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail or Outlook. You’re asked to receive funds in your personal bank account and then “process” or “transfer” funds through wire transfer, ACH, mail or money service businesses like Western Union or Moneygram. You are asked to open bank accounts in your name for a business You are told to keep some of the money you transfer

: Job postings and emails from people promising easy money for little to no effort. Red flags include: Individuals asking you to send or receive money overseas on their behalf : Emails, private messages, and phone calls from people who claim to overseas and needing financial support. Common fictitious scenarios include: Individuals claiming to be U.S. service members stationed overseas asking you to send or receive money on behalf of themselves or a loved one battling COVID-19 Individuals claiming to be U.S. citizens working abroad asking you to send or receive money on behalf of themselves or a loved one battling COVID-19 Individuals claiming to be U.S. citizens quarantined abroad asking you to send or receive money on behalf of themselves or a loved one battling COVID-19 Individuals claiming to be in the medical equipment business asking you to send or receive money on their behalf Individuals affiliated with a charitable organization asking you to send or receive money on their behalf

: Emails, private messages, and phone calls from people who claim to overseas and needing financial support. Common fictitious scenarios include:

The FBI says anyone who has been solicited to be a money mule should contact their local FBI field office. Suspicious activity can be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.