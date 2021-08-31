FBI: Texas shooter possibly inspired by foreign terrorists

This undated photo released by the Garland (Texas) Police Department shows Imran Ali Rasheed. Investigators are looking into whether the Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he killed a Lyft driver on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in a Dallas suburb and later opened fire in the police station of another suburb where officers fatally shot him. (Garland Police Department via AP)

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he fatally shot a Lyft driver in a Dallas suburb and opened fire in the police station of another suburb where officers shot him.

Police say Imran Ali Rasheed ordered a Lyft in Garland on Sunday, then killed the driver, Isabella Lewis.

This undated photo released by the Garland (Texas) Police Department shows slain Lyft driver Isabella Lewis. Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he fatally shot Lewis on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in a Dallas suburb and later opened fire in the police station of another suburb where officers fatally shot him. (Garland Police Department via AP)

Her stolen car was later found outside a police station in the neighboring city of Plano, where Rasheed began shooting and was fatally shot by officers.

FBI agent Matthew DeSarno says he left a letter in the stolen vehicle indicating he “may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization.”

Plano Police say the man was shot after he opened fire inside the lobby of the department’s headquarters on Sunday.

The man was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t immediately known, but authorities said later in a press conference that the suspect had died.

No one else was injured.