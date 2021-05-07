FBI: Tennessee man paid hitman in Bitcoin to kill his wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing murder for hire charges after the FBI says he attempted to pay a would-be killer in Bitcoin to kill his wife.

According to the FBI Cyber Task Force, the British Broadcasting Corporation advised them that they had information about a threat to the life of Ann Replogle. FBI Knoxville advised the Knox County Sheriff’s Office who conducted a welfare check.

The two law enforcement agencies met with Ann and her husband Nelson Paul Replogle, who both said they could not think of anyone who would want to harm Ann.

The BBC was able to provide more information including details about the date and time of a veterinarian’s office visit that Ann would be taking her pet to, as well as the make, model and color of her vehicle.

Payment for the murder was made using virtual currency Bitcoin. The FBI was able to link Bitcoin account used to make the payment to the app CoinBase and subsequently to the IP address responsible for the transaction.

The FBI says CoinBase records revealed a transaction from a personal saving’s account belonging to Nelson Paul Replogle was used to pay the would-be killer.

Replogle was arrested on April 21 and is due back in court later this month, according to published reports.

A murder for hire guilty verdict carries with it a maximum 10 year sentence if no personal injury occurs and a fine of no more than $250,000.