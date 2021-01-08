FBI searching offices, homes of Tennessee Republican lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal agents searched the offices and homes of several Republican Tennessee lawmakers Friday morning.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were at the Cordell Hull building in downtown Nashville, where they were seen searching the office of former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada. The legislative offices of representatives Kent Calfee and Robin Smith, both Republicans representing East Tennessee, were also searched.

A source told News 2 the FBI searched Casada’s residence early Friday morning, as well as the homes of several other Republican lawmakers.

Casada resigned from his leadership role in Aug. 2019 amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages. The resignation came months after his colleagues in the State House voted “no confidence” in his leadership.

Holt Whitt, who serves as the interim chief of staff for Tennessee’s House Speaker, was placed on paid administrative leave following the raids, along with legislative assistants Carol Simpson and Nadine Korby, according to the legislative administration director for the General Assembly.

“I’ve spoken with Speaker Sexton this morning and I’m aware of the FBI raids,” Governor Bill Lee said when asked about the situation during an unrelated news briefing. “It’s certainly very concerning. I know very little about that. There’s been no FBI outreach to us, but I have confidence that Speaker Sexton’s on top of the situation and we’ll learn more as this unfolds.”

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton released the following statement just before 11 a.m. Friday:

“Since becoming Speaker, I have been contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office.

I have been, and I will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities as their investigation continues.

On the advice of both Ethics and Legal Counsel, I am placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today’s search warrants on administrative leave until further notice.”

Speaker Sexton held a news briefing around 11:30 a.m. You can watch the full press conference below.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee and the FBI have not released any further information about the nature of the searches.