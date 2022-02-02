DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wednesday afternoon, our sister station WDHN learned the identity of a second suspect in the murder of an Enterprise teacher from Nov. 2017.

According to an FBI wanted flyer, Darin Christopher Starr, 54, is wanted for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of his former sister-in-law.

Sara Starr, a 36-year-old fourth-grade teacher, was found dead in her driveway from a gunshot wound on Nov. 27, 2017.

Sara Starr pictured above

Jason Starr, former husband of Sara Starr, was arrested Dec. 7, 2021, on a murder-for-hire charge after more than 4 years without an arrest in the case. An official with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Darin Starr is the brother of Jason Starr.

CCSO: Jason Starr

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Darin Starr in United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, in Montgomery, Alabama, Dec. 2, 2021. He was charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on Darin Starr to contact your local FBI office, local law enforcement office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Darin Starr is described as being a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 6’4″ weighing approximately 200 lbs.

According to the FBI, Darin Starr has ties to Lakehills, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Glendale, Arizona, and Colebrook, Connecticut.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference on Thursday morning with more information on this case.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.