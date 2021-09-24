FBI visits Antioch home, related to TN Kroger shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has confirmed the FBI has visited a home in Antioch in connection to the mass shooting that happened at a neighborhood Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee – a Memphis suburb.

The property the FBI visited is located on Napa Point East.

According to neighbors, the home belongs to the shooting suspect’s parents.

Collierville police identified the gunman as UK Thang, 29.

Thang is accused of opening fire Thursday afternoon inside the Kroger on located on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue.

Investigators said 13 people are recovering from injuries related to the shooting. Two people were killed, including Thang.

Police said he was a third-party vendor working at Kroger. He was found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police and family also confirmed Olivia King, mother of three, was the victim killed.

In addition to visiting the home in Antioch, investigators have executed a search warrant at Thang’s home in Collierville, taking evidence including electronic devices.

They have also been searching his car that had a Davidson County tag in the Kroger parking lot.

Note: This article previously stated that the FBI “searched” a home on Napa Point East in Antioch. The FBI has stated they were present at the home assisting Collierville police in the Collierville Kroger shooting investigation.