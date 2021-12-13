FBI offers award up to $10,000 for information regarding death of Alabama A&M grad Jelani Day

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information regarding the death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day.

The reward announced Monday is part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day Joint Task Force (JDJTF). The goal is to help identify new leads in the Day investigation. This comes in addition to the forensic, analytical, and technological investigative techniques already utilized.

As part of the investigation into Day’s death, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Chicago Field Office is providing support to the Peru Police Department.

Day was reported missing on Aug. 25 after he did not return messages from a professor and family members. His body was found about two weeks later in the Illinois River and positively identified on Sept. 23. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said the cause of Day’s death was drowning, but the manner of death has yet to be determined.

Those with any information concerning Day’s death are encouraged to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The JDJTF has asked the public to submit tips, even anonymously, by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.