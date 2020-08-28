FBI looking for Middle Tennessee theft suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The FBI is looking for a woman who used stolen identification to cash stolen checks in Middle Tennessee.

The bureau released bank security images of the suspect Friday.

Authorities said between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7 the woman used stolen identification at one bank to cash stolen checks from another bank and receive cash. The checks and identification were stolen in vehicle burglaries, authorities said.

(Photo provided by FBI)

(Photo provided by FBI)

(Photo provided by FBI)

(Photo provided by FBI)

(Photo provided by FBI)

The woman was seen driving a silver Dodge SUV and a blue Hyundai sedan during multiple drive-through transactions, the FBI said. She may be wearing a wig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Memphis field office at 901-747-4300 or the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500. Tips also can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.