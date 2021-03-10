FBI investigators search through home in Arab

ARAB, Ala. – FBI investigators spent much of Tuesday afternoon searching through the inside of a home on Brashiers Chapel Road in Arab.

The woman who lives next door to the home, Melissa Halligan, gave News 19 an exclusive cell phone video from earlier in the search when a large SWAT team-like vehicle was parked on the home’s lawn with a battering ram pointed right at the front door.

Halligan said her family has only lived in their area for around three months.

She told News 19 she was shocked to see the situation unfolding at the house next door and was curious as to what was happening.

The FBI remained tight-lipped all day Tuesday, so the cause of their search is unknown.

Halligan also said three children live at the home with a man and woman, but the FBI has not confirmed.

Investigators covered parts of a trailer parked near the side of the house, likely to hide the business’s name and/or phone number, but that is just speculation as investigators would not confirm.