FBI Director visits Redstone Arsenal for groundbreaking ceremony of FBI Innovation Center

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – FBI Director Christopher Wray was joined by Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville for the formal groundbreaking of the new FBI Innovation Center.

The FBI is building a college-like campus on the Arsenal that will consist of at least nine buildings and could create as many as 5,000 jobs. The innovation center is a key part of that campus, which will also include an operations center, two tech buildings and a health, wellness and resiliency center.

The 250,000 square foot innovation centers is the first of its kind facility.

Honored to participate in today's groundbreaking of the new FBI Innovation Center at Redstone Arsenal. This center will be a great asset focused on cyber threat intelligence and analytics. I look forward to the many jobs that will be created and the future of FBI in Alabama. — Richard Shelby, June 29, 2021

The building is set to be finished in 2023.