FBI Director visits Redstone Arsenal for groundbreaking ceremony of FBI Innovation Center

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – FBI Director Christopher Wray was joined by Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville for the formal groundbreaking of the new FBI Innovation Center.
The FBI is building a college-like campus on the Arsenal that will consist of at least nine buildings and could create as many as 5,000 jobs. The innovation center is a key part of that campus, which will also include an operations center, two tech buildings and a health, wellness and resiliency center.
The 250,000 square foot innovation centers is the first of its kind facility.
The building is set to be finished in 2023.