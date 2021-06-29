FBI Director visits Redstone Arsenal for groundbreaking ceremony of FBI Innovation Center

by: Kaitlin Kanable

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – FBI Director Christopher Wray was joined by Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville for the formal groundbreaking of the new FBI Innovation Center.

The FBI is building a college-like campus on the Arsenal that will consist of at least nine buildings and could create as many as 5,000 jobs. The innovation center is a key part of that campus, which will also include an operations center, two tech buildings and a health, wellness and resiliency center.

The 250,000 square foot innovation centers is the first of its kind facility.

The building is set to be finished in 2023.

