WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released statistics from 2021 for what they deemed as “active shooter incidents”.

The FBI says there was a total of 61 active shooter incidents that year. 103 people were killed and 140 were wounded, excluding the shooters. That’s more than a 50% increase from 2020, the recent report says – 52.5% to be specific.

Between 2017-2021, they say data shows an “upward trend” in active shooter incidents, which includes a 96.8% increase from 2017 to today.

Out of the 61 shooters in 2021, 60 of them were male and one was female. The FBI says all shooters that year worked alone. They ranged in age from 12-67. Two wore body armor. 30 were arrested, 14 were killed by law enforcement, four were killed by armed citizens, one was killed in a car accident during a police chase, 11 committed suicide, while one shooter remains at large.

According to their statistics, there has been an emerging trend involving roving active shooters – specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations, either in one day or in several locations over several days.

The FBI differentiates an active shooter and a mass shooter by the following criteria:

The FBI defines an active shooter as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. Implicit in this definition is the shooter’s use of a firearm. The active aspect of the definition inherently implies the ongoing nature of an incident, and thus the potential for the response to affect the outcome, whereas a mass killing is defined as three or more killings in a single incident.

You can read the FBI’s full, in-depth statistics report here.

The FBI also participates in the “Don’t Name Them” campaign, where media, law enforcement and public information officers are encouraged to shift their focus from the suspects back to the victims, survivors and heroes who stop them, along with the communities that are affected.

They also offer a resource to report someone that may be planning an active shooting to law enforcement. You can find out more about that resource here, or contact your local law enforcement if you are concerned.