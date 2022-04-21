FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fazoli’s, the country’s largest Italian fast casual chain, will officially open the doors on a restaurant in Fort Payne next week.

The restaurant is slated to open on Tuesday, April 26. It is located at 2609 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne.

“The DeKalb County community has been eagerly waiting for a Fazoli’s to call their own,” said Owner Dallas Poe. “Our new restaurant is close to several Fort Payne schools, so we have no doubt that Fazoli’s will quickly stand out as the go-to destination for locals to enjoy Fast. Fresh. Italian. served at an incredible value in a family-friendly environment.”

“We can’t wait to officially open our doors and start sharing Fazoli’s craveable Italian flavors and buttery breadsticks with everyone in Fort Payne and surrounding areas on Tuesday!” Poe continued.

The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

This is just the fourth Fazoli’s location in Alabama – follow the new location on Facebook here. To see the full menu, click here.