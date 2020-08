FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – An employee at Ralph Askins Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Thursday.

In a release posted online, Fayetteville City Schools said the employee did not have any close contact with students. The district said “close contact” meant within 6 feet for a period of 10 minutes or more.

The people who were in close contact with the person have been notified, officials said.

Fayetteville City Schools students started back to school Aug. 3.