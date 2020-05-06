Fayetteville High School honors seniors with banners

FAYETTEVILLE, Ten. – Each senior in Fayetteville High School’s class of 2020 can be seen on the banners that fill the school’s front lawn.

They started the school year side by side, and that’s how they plan to end it.



“These kids know every single person in their class,” said Lisa Moyers, who has a son in the senior class, and is the school cheer coach.



Although graduation is postponed, and other monumental senior events were missed, the students are looking on the bright side of the situation.



“Of course it’s harsh thinking about some of the stuff we could’ve done or couldn’t have done, but at the end of the day I know all the parents, teachers, and staff are trying to make most of the stuff happen by the end of the year,” said one senior, Andy Young.

Senior Eli Dotson feels the same way.



“At the end of the day we’re all still unified, we all still keep in touch and we’re all still going to be a family,” said Dotson.

The faculty and staff at Fayetteville High School want these seniors to know how special their class is to them.

“To let them know that we miss them and we love them and they are not forgotten,” said Moyers.

Standing amongst them on that lawn, a banner of their late classmate Tate Tuten, who died in October 2019.

88 banners – a grand gesture to remember the value that each senior brings to the school, and a little something to make you smile as you drive by.