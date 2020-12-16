Fayetteville City Schools to continue virtual learning after Christmas break

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — Fayetteville City Schools will start its semester after Christmas from home.

Superintendent Bill Hopkins said Wednesday afternoon that the district would continue virtual learning for all students Jan. 6-12. Students who have chosen traditional in-class learning would returned Jan. 13.

https://fb.watch/2qhlYSYZ6n/

Hopkins said COVID-19 hit the district hard after fall break and Thanksgiving, and extending virtual learning was the best option for the safety of students and staff.

The district does still have virtual learning options for the coming semester, and parents who are interested in their child learning from home should contact their child’s school.

Lincoln County had 166 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.