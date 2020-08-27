Fayetteville City Schools switching classroom instruction to all-virtual on Wednesdays

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Beginning next week, Fayetteville City Schools students will spend one day a week learning from home.

In a letter posted online Thursday, the district said it would begin having “Remote Learning Wednesdays” on Sept. 2. The remote learning days would go through Sept. 30, up until fall break.

“We feel that this is going to help all students – not only our remote students, but our traditional students – as we prepare for what could be the inevitable of where we have virtual school all the time,” Fayetteville City Schools Director of Schools Bill Hopkins said in a video posted on Facebook. “We hope that doesn’t happen, but this is going to help us practice and get prepared for those type of opportunities.”

The district said parents will be contacted by the child’s teacher with more instructions about assignments.

Breakfast and lunch will be available at schools for pickup, according to the district. They will need to be paid for unless the child is on a free or reduced meal program. Parents will need to call in an order to their school’s cafeteria by 1 p.m. Tuesdays for the following day. Meals can be picked up between 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Students started going back to school in Fayetteville on Aug. 3 and had the option of either in-person instruction or virtual learning.