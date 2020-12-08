Fayetteville City Schools moving to virtual learning

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — All Fayetteville City Schools will be transitioning to virtual learning starting Thursday.

Due to the large number of faculty and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined due to close contact, school officials said the decision was made to send students home beginning Thursday, Dec. 10.

On Monday, the district said a staff member and two students at Fayetteville High School had tested positive; a student at Fayetteville Middle School also had a positive test.

Parents were urged to contact their school’s administrator with any questions.

The last day of school for the semester is Dec. 18.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News