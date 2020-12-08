Fayetteville City Schools moving to virtual learning

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — All Fayetteville City Schools will be transitioning to virtual learning starting Thursday.

Due to the large number of faculty and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined due to close contact, school officials said the decision was made to send students home beginning Thursday, Dec. 10.

On Monday, the district said a staff member and two students at Fayetteville High School had tested positive; a student at Fayetteville Middle School also had a positive test.

Parents were urged to contact their school’s administrator with any questions.

The last day of school for the semester is Dec. 18.