Fayetteville and Lincoln County school districts return to school in different formats Monday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — Education officials on the north side of the Tennessee Valley are reminding parents that safety is in their hands for the new semester, with face masking optional in both Fayetteville City Schools and Lincoln County Schools, both in buildings and on buses.

LCS recently posted this instruction page with a list of protocols for low-risk and high-risk COVID situations.

It will welcome kids Monday in a half-day, with Tuesday being the first full day back in the classroom.

However, Fayetteville City Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins says Monday and Tuesday will be half-days, with students phased into the new year.

Currently, Lincoln County COVID-19 cases sit at 103, and have been increasing each week since June.

According to the Lincoln County Schools website, it will provide COVID-19 testing to Lincoln County students and staff with symptoms at no cost beginning at the end of August. The school nurse will facilitate the self-administered test for staff and students in grades 2 and up.