LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An inmate lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center was pronounced dead on Sunday.

According to a release by Major Matt Lemonds, public information officer for Lexington Community Corrections, staff at the jail observed inmate Terrance Francis Fister suffering from apparent medical distress on April 16 at 9:07 a.m.

Lemonds said medical staff determined Fister needed to be taken to a hospital and was transported by the Lexington Fire Department. Fister was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 3:34 a.m. on April 17.

The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Coroner’s Office will investigate the cause of Fister’s death, although no foul play is suspected. The jail will also conduct an internal investigation. Both investigations are standard protocol for an incident of this manner.

Fister, 60, had been incarcerated since 2019 on a charge of murder.