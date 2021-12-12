Fauci, Loki, & Scooby: Here are the most popular dog names of 2021

(WHNT) — The most popular dog names of 2021 prove that your precious pup can be named after just about anything, including top athletes, television stars, and oddly enough, the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Rover.com released the top trending dog names of 2021 with several notable names among the ranks.

This year’s list shows that many people are still wrapped up with the pandemic with dog names like Fauci, up an astounding 270%, Covid up 35%, and Zoom up 443%. The “Fauci” namesake comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Other COVID-19-related dog names this year included Vax and Pfizer.

Several pups’ names were inspired by this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, including Katie, Tom, Naomi, Simone, and Suni.

Food and breakfast items also came in handy this year when trying to pick the perfect name for a pooch with these choices making notable appearances on the list: Mango, Lemon, Cherry, Toast, Waffle, and Bagel.

Lastly, television characters certainly shared lots of names with dogs this year. The top TV dog names of 2021 included Loki, a reference to Loki Laufeyson from the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Phoebe, from the 1990s hit show “Friends,”; Kris, a reference to matriarch of the Kardashian family; and Grogu, the actual name of the character most know as “Baby Yoda” from “The Mandalorian.”

However, several classics remained at the top of the list for both male and female dogs this year:

Top 10 Male Dog Names

Max Charlie Milo Buddy Rocky Bear Leo Duke Teddy Tucker

Top 10 Female Dog Names

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Lola Sadie Molly Bailey Stella Maggie

For a list of top dog names by breed or to see all 100 top dog names of 2021, visit rover.com.